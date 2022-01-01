Perrie Edwards shares photos from her pregnancy and baby Axel’s first Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perrie Edwards has shared previously unseen photos of her baby son Axel, as well shots from her pregnancy and a gender-reveal celebration.

The Little Mix star announced she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face, and another of the child’s foot resting on her partner’s hand, writing: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Two weeks later she announced the couple had named the new arrival Axel.

Edwards has now offered fans another glimpse at Axel, sharing a gallery of photos and videos filmed during 2021.

The clips include footage from a hospital scan and a gender-reveal celebration, as well as a video from the hospital in which she films their baby asleep in his cot, her fiance asleep in a bed on the floor and then pans the camera around to capture herself eating a sandwich.

She also included a photo of herself cradling the newborn, as well as a shot of holding Axel, dressed as an elf, in front of a Christmas tree.

The gender-reveal video shows Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain standing with a giant black balloon, before the footballer bursts it and blue confetti and smaller balloons explode out as the couple scream and embrace their friends and each other.

The gallery also includes previously unseen photos of Edwards during her pregnancy in which she bares her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “I cooked a whole human in 2021.”

In December it was announced Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour this year to work on “other projects”.

Edwards and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall denied they were splitting after 10 years, saying in a statement: “We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever.”

Pinnock, who welcomed twins in August, has also shared unseen glimpses from her pregnancy in a end-of-year retrospective, posting a video from a scan and pictures of her baby bump, as well as a shot of the twins’ first Christmas.