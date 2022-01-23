Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Miles Kane reveals how Paul O’Grady stepped in to help him complete song

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 3:03 pm
Miles Kane arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Paul O’Grady stepped in to re-record a spoken word section for Miles Kane’s new album, after the BBC wanted “stupid money” for the original recording.

Kane, 35, hoped to start his song Don’t Let It Get You Down with a recording of the comedian’s drag queen alter ego, Lily Savage, praising one of her own routines as having “clear diction, beautifully spoken, topical”.

However, when the indie rocker tried to use the audio clip on his new album Change The Show, the BBC required a payment.

Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage (Peter Jordan/PA)

After the pair spoke on the phone, O’Grady offered to re-record the clip for him, jokingly describing the BBC as “tight bastards”.

Kane told the PA news agency: “It’s only a 10-second line. It’s a couple of sentences but it’s like it’s describing my record.

“So we took it, we sampled it and we stuck it at the beginning of this tune, Don’t Let It Get You Down.

“Time goes on and then management were like, ‘That’s obviously a bit of a joke, isn’t it? We are getting rid of that and we are mastering it out.’ And I was like: ‘Are you kidding me? This is more important to me than the song itself now.’

“To get the licencing off the BBC they wanted stupid money for it, so we contacted him and it turned out he’s a big fan of mine. He’s got all my records.

“So me and him spoke on the phone and he had me in stitches. And he’s like, ‘I’ll just re-record it for you’. He’s like, ‘The BBC, the tight bastards’.”

Kane, who is one-half of The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, said he and O’Grady shared a mutual affection because they were both raised in the Wirral Peninsula.

He added: “I was so touched and we’re from the same place. He’s from the Wirral as well so there’s an understanding. It’s quite a nice thing to feel.”

The BBC declined to comment further.

Change The Show by Miles Kane is out now.

