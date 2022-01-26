Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
YouTuber who defamed Cardi B ordered to pay rapper further £2 million

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 3:03 am
US YouTuber who defamed Cardi B ordered to pay rapper further £2 million (Isabel Infantes/PA)
A US YouTuber who was found to have defamed Cardi B has been ordered to pay a further £2 million to the rapper – bringing the total costs to over £3 million.

Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, subjected the WAP singer to a “malicious campaign” of abuse and was previously made to pay damages of almost £1 million.

Lawyers said that a series of “slanderous and defamatory statements”  written by Kebe had caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”.

On Tuesday a jury in the state of Georgia ordered that Kebe pay a further £1,109,625.00 in punitive damages and £990,342.88 in legal fees, documents obtained by the PA news agency show.

Kebe now owes Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, a total of £3,027,405.38.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Show – New Jersey
Kebe was ordered to pay a total of £927,437.50 to Cardi B, documents obtained by the PA news agency show (PA)

Kebe is the host of the YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaK a “celebrity gossip site” which has 1 million subscribers.

During the trial the singer’s lawyers said the online personality had waged “a malicious campaign to damage and destroy (Cardi B’s) reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

They said the platform was used to “publish and spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities … for (Kebe’s) personal financial gain”.

The onslaught of “degrading and harassing statements” began in early 2018 and at one point included an assertion the singer “prostituted for a living”.

Cardi B is well known for other hits including Thru Your Phone, I Like It and Bodak Yellow which appear on her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy.

