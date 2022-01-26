Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Spotify ‘regrets’ Neil Young’s choice to remove music over Covid misinformation

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 11:03 pm
Spotify said it ‘regrets’ Neil Young’s decision to remove music over Covid misinformation (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spotify said it ‘regrets’ Neil Young’s decision to remove music over Covid misinformation (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Spotify has said it “regrets” musician Neil Young’s decision to remove his music from the platform over the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

The streaming giant said it tried to achieve balance and had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic and hoped to welcome Young back soon.

It comes following reports that Young requested his content be removed from Spotify due to its hosting of the Joe Rogan podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

Music streaming services
Spotify said it aimed to balance ‘both safety for listeners and freedom for creators’ (Spotify/PA)

Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators”.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the company said in a statement shared by US media outlets.

“With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon”.

The Joe Rogan Experience was acquired by Spotify in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

Stand-up comedian Rogan has previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

The 54-year-old contracted the virus in September of last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]