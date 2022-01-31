Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 7:05 pm
K-pop boy band BTS (Tom Haines/PA)
BTS bandmember Jimin has undergone surgery for “acute appendicitis” and also tested positive for coronavirus, his label has said.

Management agency Big Hit Music said the K-pop star, 26, had experienced abdominal pain and a sore throat on Sunday afternoon.

The singer and dancer, full name Park Ji-min, later received a positive result from a PCR test.

Coldplay and BTS collaboration
Coldplay collaborated with BTS last year (James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung/PA)

Big Hit Music confirmed he had not come into close contact with his six bandmates while infectious.

A statement posted on Korean web platform Weverse said: “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure.

“He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with post-operative care.

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery.

“We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Three other members of the K-pop outfit, RM, Jin and Suga, tested positive for coronavirus in December and have all since made full recoveries.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and addressing anti-Asian racism.

The band has released numerous albums and EPs, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track My Universe.

