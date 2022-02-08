Neil Young urges Spotify employees to leave company ‘before it eats your soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Young urges Spotify employees to leave company ‘before it eats your soul’

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:17 am
Neil Young urges Spotify employees to leave company ‘before it eats your soul’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Neil Young has urged Spotify employees to leave the company “before it eats up your soul” in the latest stage of his campaign against the streaming giant.

The Grammy-winning musician said the firm’s chief executive Daniel Ek is the “problem” with the streaming service, rather than controversial podcast host Joe Rogan.

Young previously requested his entire back catalogue be removed from the platform due to the spread of coronavirus misinformation on the site, which he attributed in part to programme The Joe Rogan Experience.

But on Monday he wrote: “To the workers at Spotify I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings.

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are numbers, not art, not creativity.

“To the musicians and creators in the world I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art.”

The singer’s campaign to remove his music triggered a wave of similar action from fellow artists and content creators, including Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash and the Science Vs podcast.

The musician said that Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek (pictured) is the ‘problem’ with the streaming service (Janerik Henriksson/AP)

His latest criticism of Spotify and its chief executive comes after Mr Ek told his employees that cancelling Rogan was “not the answer” and that he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on them.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realise some will want more,” he said in a note to staff.

“And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Spotify reportedly paid 100 million dollars (£74 million) to exclusively host The Joe Rogan Experience in 2020.

