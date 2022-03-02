Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding dazzle in white at NME Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding dazzle in white at NME Awards

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 8:43 pm
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Ian West/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding brought glamour to the red carpet at the NME Awards.

The pop stars were among the figures from the world of music attending the ceremony at London’s Brixton Academy on Wednesday.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix star Pinnock, who welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray, opted for a white two-piece suit featuring a matching crop top and wore her hair in pigtails.

Goulding posed for the cameras wearing a white pant suit featuring a blazer with a glittering lapel.

NME Awards 2022 – London
FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)

The singer welcomed her son Arthur with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021.

FKA Twigs is due to collect the award for Godlike Genius, becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured, and arrived wearing a daring blue outfit featuring ripped sections.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore opted for a Latex-style one-piece with shoulder pads, which she matched with black stilettos.

Pop star Mabel made a surprise appearance alongside her mother, Swedish singer Neneh Cherry, and the pair posed for photos together.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Mabel and Neneh Cherry (Ian West/PA)

Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and Chvrches have all scored multiple nominations at the event.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal