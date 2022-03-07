Stereophonics set to claim eighth UK number one album

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stereophonics are on track to claim their eighth chart-topping album.

The Welsh rock band released their new album, Oochya!, on March 4 and it is currently outselling its closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

The band – made up of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison – have recorded 12 studio albums in total, seven of which have reached number one in the UK charts previously.

Performance And Cocktails, 1999, Just Enough Education To Perform, 2001, You Gotta Go There To Come Back, 2003, Language Sex Violence Other, 2005, Pull The Pin, 2007, Keep The Village Alive, 2015 and Kind, 2019, all reached number one in the official charts.

There are three new entries for the top five UK charts this week, including rock band Marillion who are sat at number two with their 20th studio album, An Hour Before It’s Dark, which is also likely to be their highest-charting since their 2004 album, You’re Gone.

(Lia Toby/PA)

The 20-year anniversary remastered edition of The Coral’s eponymous debut, which was first released in 2002, is also set to re-enter the charts at number three.

It includes the original tracks plus some previously unreleased songs, and if its current trajectory continues, it could beat its previously highest held slot of number five.

Ed Sheeran has maintained a position in the top five, at number four with his album Equals, and Tears For Fears are at number five with The Tipping Point, which missed out on the top spot last week after rapper Central Cee got a late surge with his second record, 23.

20 years after its original release, @thecoralband's eponymous debut album looks set for a new chart peak this week 📈⏫: https://t.co/rWWqdTjssq pic.twitter.com/NcnQvaNZR3 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) March 7, 2022

Swedish heavy metal group Sabaton currently sit at Number 6 with their 10th studio album, The War To End All Wars, and British musicians Kris Barras Band sit at number eight with their album, Death Valley Paradise.

Kojey Radical sits at number nine with his debut studio album Reason To Smile, and Dolly Parton looks set to claim her 15th UK Top 40 LP with Run, Rose, Run – which is the companion album to her upcoming novel which shares the same name.

Pink Floyd’s 1967 debut album The Piper At the Gates Of Dawn has been released as a new mono vinyl, which could see it re-entering the top 40 at number 36.

Nilufer Yanya could have her album chart debut in the UK with her third studio album Painless, which is currently at number 38.