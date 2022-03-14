Singer Joss Stone just ‘had a feeling’ during chance meeting with boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Singer Joss Stone just ‘had a feeling’ during chance meeting with boyfriend

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 12:02 am
Joss Stone (Tabatha Fireman/PA)
Joss Stone (Tabatha Fireman/PA)

Soul singer Joss Stone said she just “had a feeling” when she first met her boyfriend during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child Violet with Cody DaLuz in January last year.

The Devon-raised singer told Hello! magazine she fell in love after meeting him while she was on tour and he was working in private security.

Joss Stone
Joss Stone said she had a 'feeling' when she first saw her boyfriend (Hello! magazine/PA)

She said: “I had a feeling when I saw him.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s him’.

“You can achieve so much in your job, making loads of money running a company, being Miss Impressive, but if having a family is your thing, everything else pales in comparison.”

While she was expecting her first child, Stone performed on the The Masked Singer and went on to win the ITV surreal singing competition.

The final saw her fend off competition from both JLS star Aston Merrygold, who was disguised as Robin, and American singer Ne-Yo, who appeared as Badger.

Stone also wrote her eighth studio album, Never Forget My Love, which she wrote with The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart in the Bahamas, while she was pregnant.

Royal wedding
Joss Stone arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Radburn/PA)

Speaking about the joys of motherhood, Stone said: “It’s better than all the other things, ever.

“If you take all the jobs, travels and songs, just give me my baby and I’m fine.

“I’m the same person and it doesn’t stop me from doing things because I love my job and if I’m not being creative I can get a little bit moody.

“But I love her way more and I just want to be with her.

“I feel like everything’s OK now she’s here – like I haven’t failed at life.”

The Super Duper Love singer said she is planning to move back to her home town of Devon.

“I want to put my apron on and make Sunday roasts for my family with my husband there.

“I’m a very forward-thinking type of gal and plan everything 10 years in advance so I’ve been looking for houses in Devon… I want to take Violet to school and then maybe write a song in the day or do a cooking show and then pick her up and make dinner.

“Then everyone has a nice normal life. That to me is the biggest dream,” she added.

