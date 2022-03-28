Foo Fighters’ greatest hits re-enters top 10 following death of Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Foo Fighters’ greatest hits re-enters top 10 following death of Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 6:01 pm
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performing live at the V Festival at Hylands Park in Chelmsford (Yui Mok/PA)
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performing live at the V Festival at Hylands Park in Chelmsford (Yui Mok/PA)

The Foo Fighters’ greatest hits album has re-entered the top 10 following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday, prompting a spike in sales and streams.

The Grammy-winning rock band’s Greatest Hits album on the Columbia label has risen 72 places to number four and is the UK’s second most streamed album of the week so far, according to the Official Charts Company’s midweek update.

Its final position will be announced on Friday.

Foo Fighters’ 2006 live album Skin and Bones is also on course to re-enter the top 40 this week at number 36.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

Tributes came from figures including Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger, Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose and Sir Elton John.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after working with Alanis Morissette and recorded eight studio albums with them before his death.

Elsewhere, Michael Buble is on course for a number one with Higher, his first album in four years.

Never Let Me Go by Placebo is at number two while Machine Gun Kelly is in provisional third with Mainstream Sellout.

Fifth place is currently held by Equals by Ed Sheeran.

