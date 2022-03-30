Stephen Merchant reveals he ‘very nearly’ broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stephen Merchant reveals he ‘very nearly’ broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:56 am
Stephen Merchant reveals he ‘very nearly’ broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Stephen Merchant has revealed that he once “very nearly” broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck while watching the US rock legend perform live.

The British actor and comedian said he had been so eager to help “The Boss” crowd-surf at the gig that he had underestimated the musician’s weight, and his own height.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon he recounted the incident, joking that his obsession with Springsteen, 70, made him seem like a “stalker in a retirement village.”

“I love The Boss and I went down there and during the show… he falls out into the crowd, crowd-surfing,” he said.

“I’m loving this, I was videoing it and I thought I’m going to go back on night two, I want a piece of that action. I want to be one of those people who gets to touch the great man.

“So (next time) I get into position, and he comes out and falls into the crowd…I’m bracing myself and I receive The Boss but I forget that I’m six-foot-seven.”

He continued: “So he starts going upwards and the person behind me is like regular height and they can’t reach him.

Western Stars Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Merchant said he had been so eager to help Springsteen (pictured) crowd-surf at the gig that he had underestimated the musician’s weight, and his own height (Ian West/PA)

“There’s a moment in time where I’m taking the full weight of Bruce Springsteen and you know what, he’s a small man but he’s a lot heavier than you think.

“He’s dense with talent.

“So I’m holding him like this and I have a vision of my grandmother saying ‘you should never hold rock stars, you haven’t got the upper body strength’.”

Merchant added that Springsteen had been “singing the whole time” and had not noticed the incident, with Fallon saying: “You saved his life.”

