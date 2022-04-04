Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys By Press Association April 4, 2022, 2:36 am Donatella Versace redresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys (Chris Pizzello/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Donatella Versace took to the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards to help presenters Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa with their outfits. The pair appeared together to present the gong for best new artist at the awards on Sunday, wearing ensembles by the famous Italian fashion house. The WAP rapper appeared outraged as she accused Dua of “stealing my look”. The WAP singer appeared outraged as she accused Dua of ‘stealing my look’ (Chris Pizzello/AP) “I was told I had the exclusive, I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella,” the Levitating singer replied. The designer then joined them on stage before stripping away the dresses to reveal short black tops with shiny latex-looking leggings. Versace also dazzled in a knee-length sparkling gold dress with a large black belt and knee high boots. “These are my girls,” she said, returning to the audience to cheers and applause. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Music stars spare no expense on the Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas Megan Thee Stallion raps verse on Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars WAP stars Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B among BET Awards winners