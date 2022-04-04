Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 2:36 am
Donatella Versace redresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Donatella Versace took to the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards to help presenters Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa with their outfits.

The pair appeared together to present the gong for best new artist at the awards on Sunday, wearing ensembles by the famous Italian fashion house.

The WAP rapper appeared outraged as she accused Dua of “stealing my look”.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
The WAP singer appeared outraged as she accused Dua of ‘stealing my look’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I was told I had the exclusive, I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella,” the Levitating singer replied.

The designer then joined them on stage before stripping away the dresses to reveal short black tops with shiny latex-looking leggings.

Versace also dazzled in a knee-length sparkling gold dress with a large black belt and knee high boots.

“These are my girls,” she said, returning to the audience to cheers and applause.

