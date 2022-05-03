Sex Pistols to re-release God Save The Queen to mark platinum jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sex Pistols to re-release God Save The Queen to mark platinum jubilee

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 9:05 pm
Sex Pistol’s to re-release God Save The Queen marking platinum jubilee (Barry Plummer/PA)
The Sex Pistols are re-issuing their once-banned punk rock anthem God Save The Queen to mark the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee.

The punk group released their anti-authoritarian hit in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and it was banned by the BBC.

Despite this, the song reached number two in the UK singles charts. It is the only time in chart history that a track was listed with a blank title to avoid offence.

The band later promoted the record on their own Jubilee boat trip along the Thames which ended in their arrest.

At the time, the group were dropped by their record label A&M and the band released the single through Virgin after signing a new deal.

Sex Pistols
Sex Pistols to re-release God Save The Queen (PA)

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, 4,000 copies of the punk anthem will be re-released through Virgin, and 1,977 copies of the rare A&M version will also be available.

The A&M version will include a B-side to the record of original release No Feelings, while the Virgin edition will have Did You No Wrong.

Both versions will recreate original artwork, with the A&M edition featuring its generic company sleeve and pressed on silver and platinum vinyl, while the Virgin single has Sex Pistols artwork designed by Jamie Reid.

