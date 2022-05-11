Rapper Wiley wanted by police six months after failing to appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Rapper Wiley wanted by police six months after failing to appear in court

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 12:33 pm
Grime artist Wiley is wanted by the police (PA)
Grime artist Wiley is wanted by the police (PA)

Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police after failing to turn up for a court hearing in November.

A fresh appeal to find the performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, has been issued by police in Newham.

Cowie was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 to face charges of burglary with intent to cause damage and assault by beating.

The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, before allegedly smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 2021.

“Cowie had been due to appear having been bailed at an earlier hearing.

Wiley court case
Rapper Wiley arrives at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on September 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

“He is charged with one count of assault by beating and a further count of burglary with intent to cause damage.

“The charges relate to an incident in Romford Road, Forest Gate on Saturday, 28 August.”

The rapper, from Tower Hamlets, east London, used Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.

