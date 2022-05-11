Rapper Wiley wanted by police six months after failing to appear in court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grime artist Wiley is wanted by police after failing to turn up for a court hearing in November.

A fresh appeal to find the performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, has been issued by police in Newham.

Cowie was due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 to face charges of burglary with intent to cause damage and assault by beating.

WANTED: Can you help? We would like to speak with Richard Cowie for failing to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court. pic.twitter.com/242BUUNJQW — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) May 10, 2022

The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, before allegedly smashing plates and attacking ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 2021.

“Cowie had been due to appear having been bailed at an earlier hearing.

Rapper Wiley arrives at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on September 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

“He is charged with one count of assault by beating and a further count of burglary with intent to cause damage.

“The charges relate to an incident in Romford Road, Forest Gate on Saturday, 28 August.”

The rapper, from Tower Hamlets, east London, used Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.