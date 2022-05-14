Czech Republic delivers high energy performance as Eurovision final kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Czech Republic delivers high energy performance as Eurovision final kicks off

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 8:33 pm
Czech Republic (Eurovision/PA)
Czech Republic (Eurovision/PA)

Czech Republic’s We Are Domi have delivered an energetic performance of their song Lights Off during the opening slot of the Eurovision grand final.

They are one of 25 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Turin, Italy.

The trio were all dressed in elaborate outfits including purple statement jewels.

Their performance, which combined strobe lighting and projections of the sculpture of David by Michelangelo, went down well with the 7,000 fans cheering from the Pala Olimpico arena.

Graham Norton returned for his 13th contest to cast a watchful eye over proceedings while delivering his customary barbs.

He said: “How great were they. You should be cheering in Leeds because all three of them went to music college in Leeds and lived in the UK for a time.”

Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder will take to the stage, 22nd in the running order, in a bid to improve the UK’s standing during the grand final tonight.

The 32-year-old TikTok star will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, which he co-wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Max Wolfgang.

This year’s final features the 20 successful nations from the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, will also perform their song Stefania 12th in the running order.

Reigning Eurovision Song Contest champion Italian rock band Maneskin will also be taking to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

