Czech Republic delivers high energy performance as Eurovision final kicks off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Czech Republic’s We Are Domi have delivered an energetic performance of their song Lights Off during the opening slot of the Eurovision grand final.

They are one of 25 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Turin, Italy.

The trio were all dressed in elaborate outfits including purple statement jewels.

Their performance, which combined strobe lighting and projections of the sculpture of David by Michelangelo, went down well with the 7,000 fans cheering from the Pala Olimpico arena.

Graham Norton returned for his 13th contest to cast a watchful eye over proceedings while delivering his customary barbs.

He said: “How great were they. You should be cheering in Leeds because all three of them went to music college in Leeds and lived in the UK for a time.”

What a way to open the show… the Czech Republic's We Are Domi literally smash their Grand Final performance on the #Eurovision stage! 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QQiLi0U3Tb — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 14, 2022

Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder will take to the stage, 22nd in the running order, in a bid to improve the UK’s standing during the grand final tonight.

The 32-year-old TikTok star will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, which he co-wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Max Wolfgang.

This year’s final features the 20 successful nations from the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, will also perform their song Stefania 12th in the running order.

Reigning Eurovision Song Contest champion Italian rock band Maneskin will also be taking to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.