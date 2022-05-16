N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 7:11 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 8:03 pm
N-Dubz have announced their reformation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hip hop group N-Dubz have announced they will reform for a UK arena tour later this year.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday.

The surprise announcement revealed that new single Charmer would be released on Thursday May 19, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on sale the following day.

A 40-second video shared by group members showed a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging on to a landing strip.

“Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa,” a spokesman for the group said.

The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is most known for his work with the likes of Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

It will be premiered on BBC 1 Xtra on Thursday evening and released immediately after the first play.

The Back To The Future tour will begin on November 7 in Newcastle and finish in Manchester on Saturday November 19.

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos,  his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

The band’s first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK.

In 2009 they hit No 1 on the UK Singles Chart with Number One, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

They have won four Mobo awards, including best newcomer in 2007, best album and best act in 2009 and best song in 2010 and were nominated for the Brit award for best British single in 2010.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.

Individual members have experienced their share of controversy, including court appearances for Dappy and Tulisa.

Dappy has admitted “going off the rails” after he began making money and has avoided two jail sentences, in 2014 and 2017.

Tulisa was also arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in 2013 but the charges were later dismissed after prosecution witness “fake sheikh” Mazher Mahmood was found guilty of tampering with evidence, during her 2014 trial.

