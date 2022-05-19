Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘so in love’ with baby daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘so in love’ with baby daughter

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 10:48 pm
Singer Ed Sheeran said he and his wife are 'so in love' with their baby daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)
Singer Ed Sheeran said he and his wife are ‘so in love’ with their baby daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 31, said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, announcing the news on Instagram.

Posting a picture of baby socks, Sheeran added: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

In 2018, he announced that the couple were engaged and in 2019 he confirmed that they were husband and wife but did not share further details.

