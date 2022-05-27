Heart radio’s third £1m prize winner praises ‘lucky charm’ daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heart radio’s third £1m prize winner praises ‘lucky charm’ daughter

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 3:15 pm
Heart’s third £1m prize winner praises ‘lucky charm’ daughter (Heart/PA)
Heart's third £1m prize winner praises 'lucky charm' daughter (Heart/PA)

A father-of-four has become a millionaire live on radio as he won a competition on Heart Breakfast.

Lighting engineer Paul Clymer, from the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, is the third winner of Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire competition, which was launched in 2020.

Mr Clymer chose winning box number 30 from the Make Me A Millionaire vault – the same number as his daughter’s birthday.

He told presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: “I came here for the experience, not coming here thinking I was going to win.

“It’s just surreal at the moment. It’s crazy, crazy times.”

This year’s Make Me A Millionaire competition was launched in February and over the last three months winners have been able to choose to either take that day’s prize money or enter the final to win the £1 million.

Mr Clymer turned down £2,000 to enter the live final, saying he wanted to have the opportunity for a day out at Heart’s Leicester Square studios in London.

During a dramatic live finale, 39 people in the running for the top prize were whittled down at random to enter the Make Me A Millionaire vault.

Heart
Radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden with the winners (Heart/PA)

The finalists each chose a numbered safety deposit box, with only one containing the grand prize, chosen by Mr Clymer, who based his decision on his daughter’s birthday.

He video called his children live on air including 11-year-old “lucky-charm” Alisha.

His partner of 20 years, Martyne Thompson, said: “I’m in shock. I honestly didn’t think this would happen. I was just looking forward to a nice day out.”

The couple plan to take a holiday before buying their family home in Kent, which is currently rented.

Holden, who donned a red sparkly dress for the occasion, said: “Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire has captivated the nation for the past 15 weeks, culminating in the most spectacular grand finale this morning on Heart Breakfast.

“It’s been a real pleasure to welcome all of our wonderful finalists to Heart today.

“The atmosphere has been incredible and they have made this day very special indeed.

“Of course, there can only be one winner and everyone at Heart is over the moon for Paul and his family. It’s been an honour to be part of this life-changing moment.”

Theakston added: “What an incredible journey it’s been over the past 15 weeks on Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire.

“Since the game began back in February, hundreds of Heart listeners have won thousands of pounds.

“There’s been high drama, suspense, emotion, and more than a few happy tears along the way, and it’s all been building up to today, the hotly anticipated Million Pound Final.

“What a day it has been! We are so thrilled for our winner, Paul.”

Last year’s prize was won by mother-of-five and burger van owner Shelley Humphries, from Northampton.

