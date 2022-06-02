Johnny Depp cuddles orphaned badgers as he continues UK tour with Jeff Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Johnny Depp cuddles orphaned badgers as he continues UK tour with Jeff Beck

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 12:59 am
Johnny Depp cuddles orphaned badgers as he continues UK tour with Jeff Beck (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Johnny Depp was pictured cuddling orphaned badger cubs at a wildlife centre in Kent as he continues his UK tour alongside musician Jeff Beck.

The actor has taken to the stage with Beck multiple times this week and was seen greeting fans and drinking in a Newcastle pub with Sam Fender on Wednesday.

His activities come shortly after jurors in Virginia returned a favourable verdict toward him in his multi-million dollar defamation case against former partner Amber Heard.

Social media posts from the Folly Wildlife Rescue centre in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, social media showed Mr Depp with the animal, named Freddie Mercury.

He was dressed in a military-style jacket over a checked shirt and wore a peaked cap and dark glasses.

“Guess who’s been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue – no, you’re not seeing things- that’s the real Johnny Depp,” the post read.

“As you probably know, Johnny has been appearing with our patron Jeff Beck  on his UK tour and in a recent break, Jeff’s wife Sandra brought him up to visit us and see for himself the work we do with wildlife.

“And what an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital’s care and vet units.

“Johnny was incredibly complementary and in his own words ‘blown away’ by what he saw.

It continued: “To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we’re currently hand rearing.

Britain Johnny Depp
The actor has taken to the stage with Beck multiple times this week (Scott Heppell/AP)

“I think it’s fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience.”

It comes as Depp was confirmed to be joining Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.

The actor, who collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation, previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined the musician on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He will now perform in Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and York.

