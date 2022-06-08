Billie Eilish surprises Manchester fans with unreleased song during arena show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billie Eilish surprises Manchester fans with unreleased song during arena show

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 4:56 am
Billie Eilish debuted an as-of-yet unreleased song during her show in Manchester on Tuesday night (Aaron Chown/PA)
Billie Eilish debuted an as-of-yet unreleased song during her show in Manchester on Tuesday night.

The pop megastar treated fans to a performance of the song, TV, with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell at the city’s AO Arena.

The show is the first of a string of UK tour dates which will include dates at London’s O2 Arena, The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Birmingham’s Utlilita Arena.

The pair sat on two stools while Finneas played the acoustic guitar for the slow and melancholic song.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The pop megastar treated fans to a performance of the song with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell at the city’s AO Arena on Tuesday (Doug Peters/PA)

“This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you,” she tells the crowd in video shared to social media.

The song appeared to reference recent happenings in the US including Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang, to roars of approval from the audience.

It is the singer’s first performance in England since she played Reading festival in 2019.

The 20-year-old is also set to take a headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival later this month.

