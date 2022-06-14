Post Malone reveals he is engaged and has welcomed his first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Post Malone reveals he is engaged and has welcomed his first child

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:30 am
Post Malone is engaged and has welcomed his first child (Matt Crossick/PA)
Post Malone has revealed that he and his partner are engaged and have welcomed a baby daughter.

The US rapper, 26, says he has kept details of his personal life private and wants to let his child “make her own decisions”.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s Howard Stern show he discussed his career and briefly mentioned his new family.

Answering a question about what time he’d woken up at to get to the studio the day before he said: “I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl… That’s my daughter.

Asked by Stern about keeping the news low-profile, he replied: “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions.”

He later confirmed that his partner, whose name he has never been publicly revealed, was his fiancee.

News that Malone and his partner were expecting their first child was first reported by US outlet TMZ last month.

