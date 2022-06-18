Jessie Ware wants wearable tech for deaf fans in all live music venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jessie Ware wants wearable tech for deaf fans in all live music venues

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 2:58 pm
Jessie Ware (PA)
Jessie Ware (PA)

Jessie Ware has called for new wearable technology that allows deaf and hard-of-hearing people to experience live music like other fans to be made available in every venue.

Revellers at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London’s Brockwell Park, where singer-songwriter Ware performed earlier this month, were the first to try out the 5G-enabled haptic harness.

The technology, from Vodafone, allows fans to feel the music through vibrations, delivered by 24 touch points around the harness to provide a multi-sensory experience.

Ware, 37, who headlines The Park stage at Glastonbury next weekend, told the PA news agency the possibilities felt “endless” and she was “excited for the future”.

She said of the trial: “I was very, very honoured to be a part of that and for that to be happening.

“For me, it’s really important that my shows can be as inclusive as possible.

“And for deaf and hard-of-hearing people who have felt isolated with their experience of live music, I think the special thing about these suits is that not only are you being able to feel the vibrations of the music, but you’re also feeling the vibrations of the audience.

“Therefore you are fully immersed in the festival – and that’s what festivals are about, togetherness. And music is about that too, and being together and experiencing this moment together.

“For those two to be able to communicate together for deaf and hard of hearing people, I think that was what seemed even more special about this, from what I gather for them.

“It was just really exciting and I loved being a part of it.”

Music fans with limited hearing who attend festivals will often rely on lip reading and vibrations from the speakers to connect with performers, but this entails them getting very close to the stage.

Vodafone partnered with Music Not Impossible to develop the harnesses, which combines the company’s haptic technology with Vodafone’s low-latency 5G network.

Ware said the technology could be rolled out across the entire music industry.

She said: “It’s great and it’s really big steps. The next step is now for these to be available in every kind of venue.

“I don’t know how that can work out but that will be the next step so that it can continue and they are included.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]