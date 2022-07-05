Man arrested following Chicago July 4 parade shooting is verified Spotify artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Man arrested following Chicago July 4 parade shooting is verified Spotify artist

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:22 am
Man arrested following Chicago July 4 parade shooting is verified Spotify artist (City of Highland Park Police Department/AP)
Man arrested following Chicago July 4 parade shooting is verified Spotify artist (City of Highland Park Police Department/AP)

A man who was arrested following the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Chicago has been identified as verified Spotify artist Awake The Rapper.

Robert E Crimo III has several albums and EPs uploaded to the streaming giant, the latest of which was released earlier this year.

Titled Brainwashed, the track-list includes songs named Dead Again and I Am the Storm.

Police publicly identified Crimo after he was arrested on Monday evening following a brief pursuit in suburban Chicago.

At least six people were killed during the incident and dozens more were injured.

Shooting July Fourth Parade
At least six people were killed during the incident and dozens more were injured (Nam Y Huh/AP)

Crimo’s Facebook and Instagram pages had been removed by the time police released his name, with his YouTube channel also later removed.

A series of videos uploaded by Crimo have remained online, having been reuploaded after his channels were deactivated.

The video for his song Toy Soldier features a stick-figure animation of a man firing a gun at people and later lying in a pool of blood after apparently being shot by police.

Crimo also has an IMDb page that lists him as the writer, director, composer, producer and actor in a pair of music videos.

In another he raps in a set resembling a small classroom, which features the sounds of gunshots and maniacal laughter.

On Spotify Crimo has uploaded three albums titled Messages, Observer and Awake the Rapper, and three singles along with his Brainwashed EP.

His most played song, By the Pond, has racked up over two million listens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal