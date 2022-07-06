Travis Scott stops performance to ensure fan safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Travis Scott stops performance to ensure fan safety

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 1:38 am
Travis Scott stops performance to ensure fan safety (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Travis Scott stops performance to ensure fan safety (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Travis Scott stopped a performance on Monday evening to make sure fans were safe.

The US rapper told members of the audience who were climbing on a metal truss near the stage to “get down” several times.

Scott still faces multiple lawsuits following the tragedy during his headline set at the Astrowold music festival in Texas, in November last year.

Ten people died and thousands more were injured as fans surged toward the stage, though the rapper said he did not know people were hurt.

In video footage shared online of a performance at the Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, the rapper is seen performing alongside Meek Mills.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 2
Scott still faces multiple lawsuits following the tragedy during his headline set at the Astrowold music festival in Texas, in November last year (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Part way through he stops the music to tell fans “we need y’all to get down”.

Later the pair ensure that other people of the crowd are alright and tell members of security not to push on the barricades at the venue.

It comes as a US festival scheduled to feature Scott’s first headline slot since the Astroworld tragedy was cancelled due to logistical issues.

The Day N Vegas festival, due to take place in September, said that a combination of timing and productions had forced the cancellation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal