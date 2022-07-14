Lizzo says she was used as a ‘punchline’ after shooting to fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lizzo says she was used as a ‘punchline’ after shooting to fame

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:41 pm
Lizzo in the press room at the Brit Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo in the press room at the Brit Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo has said people began using her as “some sort of punchline or joke” after she became famous.

The pop star and body positivity advocate, 34, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she noticed some people’s behaviour towards her changed once she broke through as an artist.

Speaking about the impact of the online abuse aimed at her, the Juice singer said she was trying to “distance” herself from those comments.

Brit Awards 2020 – Show – London
Lizzo on stage at the Brit Awards in 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, she admitted it was “very difficult” and she felt sometimes felt she couldn’t “escape”.

Her fourth album Special is due out this Friday and features the hit single About Damn Time.

She said: “I’ve noticed that once people knew who I was, because before it was discovery, it was like, ‘Who is this? Who is that?’

“Then once people knew who I was and it became kind of solidified, they became more comfortable with using me as some sort of punchline or joke, or immediately they want to criticise whatever I’m doing because there’s levels to me that they don’t accept.

“So, I’ve found that I’m always going to receive some sort of backlash or criticism whenever I put myself in a public space, just because of who I am and the way I choose to exist.

“It’s absolutely bait now. People use negativity as clout and attention, and it makes them feel good to get that kind of attention, which is…

“It’s very addictive. It is like an adrenaline, it’s drug-like. And I don’t know, I’m trying to distance myself from even looking at those people and reading those comments.

“It’s been very difficult because I just feel I can’t escape it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal