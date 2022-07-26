Swindon makes contrarian announcement not to bid for 2023 Eurovision host

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon Borough Council said it was “flattered” to have been considered as a 2023 Eurovision host but would not be throwing its hat into the ring.

Unlike many other UK cities, Swindon said it would simply be watching the event next year but could not wait to “enjoy the party”.

It comes as representatives from cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Hull vied for the honour of hosting duties.

Did someone say #Eurovison? 🎤 We’re flattered to have our name linked to such an amazing event, but we won’t be bidding to be the host. We look forward to watching next year and can’t wait to enjoy the party! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tCG9nn9diX — Swindon Borough Council (@SwindonCouncil) July 25, 2022

But bucking the trend, Swindon Borough Council tweeted: “Did someone say #Eurovison?”

“We’re flattered to have our name linked to such an amazing event, but we won’t be bidding to be the host.

“We look forward to watching next year and can’t wait to enjoy the party.”

The bidding process for host city will begin this week, with the BBC and European Broadcasting Union (EBU) jointly making the final decision on which city will host.