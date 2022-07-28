Beyonce to release first solo album in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce to release first solo album in six years

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 2:48 am
Beyonce (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans are gearing up for the release of Beyonce’s first solo album in six years.

The 40-year-old pop superstar will release Renaissance on Friday, marking her first full-length recording since Lemonade in 2016.

The sprawling 16-track album is expected to feature contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream.

Its prefix, Act 1, has prompted speculation that the record is the first in a series.

Beyonce, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, has only released one single ahead of release day – the house music-influenced single Break My Soul.

It comes after she wiped all her social media accounts in June, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

After confirming that Renaissance would arrive on July 29, Beyonce was revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

She later shared a striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

So-called Club Renaissance listening parties will take place on Thursday across the world, organised by the record label, Sony Music Entertainment.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Beyonce and husband Jay-Z (Ian West/PA)

Since the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyonce has remained busy, releasing Everything Is Love, a joint studio album with her husband Jay-Z, credited under the name The Carters, as well as the visual album Black Is King.

She also made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, surpassing the 27 notched up by bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

