Beyonce to release first solo album in six years

Fans are gearing up for the release of Beyonce’s first solo album in six years.

The 40-year-old pop superstar will release Renaissance on Friday, marking her first full-length recording since Lemonade in 2016.

The sprawling 16-track album is expected to feature contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream.

Its prefix, Act 1, has prompted speculation that the record is the first in a series.

Beyonce, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, has only released one single ahead of release day – the house music-influenced single Break My Soul.

It comes after she wiped all her social media accounts in June, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

After confirming that Renaissance would arrive on July 29, Beyonce was revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

She later shared a striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

So-called Club Renaissance listening parties will take place on Thursday across the world, organised by the record label, Sony Music Entertainment.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z (Ian West/PA)

Since the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyonce has remained busy, releasing Everything Is Love, a joint studio album with her husband Jay-Z, credited under the name The Carters, as well as the visual album Black Is King.

She also made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, surpassing the 27 notched up by bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.