Maya Jama and Wretch 32 attend GRM Gala in London

TV presenter Maya Jama was among the attendees at the GRM Gala.

The event was held at Kensington Palace in London ahead of the Rated Awards later this year.

Jama, 27, attended the event wearing a red gown featuring feather detailing, completing the outfit with matching red heels.

Wretch 32 (Ian West/PA)

Wretch 32, real name Jermaine Sinclaire Scott, was pictured in a blue velvet blazer and bow tie.

Also among the attendees were former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley, now a fitness and beauty influencer, and comedian Munya Chawawa.

The event was curated by GRM Daily chief executive and founder, Post.

Kaz Crossley (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Excited to be a part of championing black British excellence in music entertainment and sport.”

The GRM Gala took place for the first time in 2020 and was held at events space One Marylebone before moving to the V&A Museum in 2021.

Launched in 2009, GRM Daily was created to provide a space for UK urban artists to showcase their music at a time when grime, rap and UK hip hop rarely featured in the media.