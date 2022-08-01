Love Island couples take part in emotional vow ceremony during live final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island couples take part in emotional vow ceremony during live final

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 10:06 pm
Davide and Ekin-Su (ITV)
There were tears and emotional embraces as the Love Island finalists shared their declarations of love during the final.

Four couples are competing for the £50,000 prize with the winners announced live from Majorca following a public vote.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are the frontrunners, followed by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

In a twist, ITV has this year scrapped the option for one of the winning couple to steal all of the prize money for themselves.

Presenter Laura Whitmore welcomed viewers to the live final and confirmed the winning couple will not have to choose whether to split or steal the prize money, as in previous years.

She said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore.

“But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

Before the winners were crowned, the boys donned tuxedos for a summer ball and waited for their partners to make an entrance.

Luca told Gemma “You look unreal” as she walked onto the terrace while Ekin-Su’s arrival in a satin pink ball gown prompted her Italian partner to exclaim that she looked “beautiful”.

 

The couples then took turns reading their declarations of love to each other.

Dami had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah, while she said they had gone from “from two heartbreakers to lovebirds” in reference to their troubles during Casa Amor week.

During Gemma’s vow to Luca she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Ekin-Su then told Davide: “It’s been a hell of a ride for us. They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and so are we.

“I love being together. The Turkish Delight and the Italian Stallion. You are my soulmate.”

The Love Island final continues on ITV2.

