Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay make colourful return to Wembley Stadium with Music Of The Spheres tour

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:31 pm
Coldplay have made a colourful return to Wembley Stadium at the kick off the London leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour (Suzan Moore/PA)
Coldplay have made a colourful return to Wembley Stadium at the kick off the London leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The British band are playing six shows at the north London venue, which has a capacity of 90,000, between Friday and August 21.

The first night saw the group deliver an electric performance to a packed crowd as a large screen behind them showed vibrant animated patterns and colours.

Music of the Spheres tour
Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing on stage at Wembley Stadium, north London, during their Music of the Spheres tour (Suzan Moore/PA)

Frontman Chris Martin wore black trousers with a paint mark style pattern in patches with a matching jacket while he sang to the adoring fans.

Large spheres designed like planets were also let out into the audience in homage to the album and tour title.

The Grammy award-winning band – consisting of Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – were also supported by singer Griff and R&B H.E.R, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson.

Earlier in the day, Wembley Stadium issued advice to fans attending the concert as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C over the weekend.

Advice published on their website asked those attending concerts on Friday and Saturday not to arrive too early, to avoid overconsumption of alcohol, and to wear light clothing to allow the air to circulate.

Music of the Spheres tour
The crowd whilst Coldplay performing on stage at Wembley Stadium (Suzan Moore/PA)

The venue also said fans can bring in a refillable plastic or aluminium water bottle – up to 500ml capacity – which they can fill at water points throughout the stadium.

Other advice includes to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and to seek shade if fans feel too hot.

The rock band also shared the advice on their Twitter account after further hot weather was forecast in England for Friday and the weekend, following the record-breaking temperatures which were recorded last month.

Earlier this month, the band had to reschedule one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium due to a planned strike on the London Underground.

The rock band announced that the gig on August 19 will now take place on August 21 as there will be “insufficient transport for ticket holders” so the event could no longer be licensed for that day.

