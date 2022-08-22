Aitch: I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aitch: I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 11:41 am
Rapper Aitch has spoken about the moment he realised promotional artwork for his new album had been plastered over a mural of late musician Ian Curtis in Manchester (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Rapper Aitch has spoken about the moment he realised promotional artwork for his new album had been plastered over a mural of late musician Ian Curtis in Manchester (BBC Breakfast/PA)

Rapper Aitch has said he felt like “the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes” after a mural of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was painted over with an advert for his recently released debut album.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong, hails from Manchester where the wall painting by street artist Akse P19 was unveiled in the Northern Quarter in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about discovering the artwork for Close To Home had covered the mural in Port Street, Aitch said: “I seen it on Twitter, that was the first time I seen it when there was an outrage burst of like, ‘What’s Aitch doing putting his album over Ian’s mural’, and then I was like, ‘Oh god, what’s this’.

“I don’t pick and choose where I put my billboards or album promo. I just wake up and drive past it, or see it on the internet, just like everyone else.”

He said the situation left him “fuming”, adding: “I seen it straight away, made a phone call, we spoke to Amazon, we spoke to the artist who originally done Ian’s mural, and we just put a stop to mine straight away, and we’re going to get it either restored or redone off the original artist.”

Curtis fronted influential Salford post-punk band Joy Division for four years until 1980, when he killed himself, aged 23, on the eve of their first North American tour.

Asked by Breakfast presenter Jon Kay what he thought when he saw what had happened, Aitch said: “I was fuming.

“I was fuming for two reasons. I was fuming for Ian, and his people and what that mural stands for, and then I was fuming for myself, because I was having such a good week.

“I was like, the album is coming out in a couple of days, I can’t wait, everything’s going so well, and then next minute I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes.

“But it was out of my control and there was nothing I could do, apart from put a stop to it and get it fixed, and obviously that’s exactly what I’ve done, so I think everyone is my friend again now.”

After Aitch took to Twitter to respond to the online backlash on Wednesday, the wall appeared to have been returned to its blank state.

Close To Home, released last week, features a personal song written by Aitch about his 12-year-old sister Gracie, who has Down’s syndrome.

Speaking about the track, titled My G, the rapper said: “It was actually my dad’s idea to come up with a song, the whole title, My G and all that. And that was probably about three or four years ago.

“At the time, I was a bit younger and I wasn’t really rapping about anything personal. Not necessarily on purpose but just because I didn’t really have anything personal to rap about.

“And then I just felt now was the perfect time to get certain things off my chest and show a bit more vulnerability than usual.”

An accompanying music video featuring Ed Sheeran has also been released, with funds raised by the video being donated to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

BBC Breakfast airs every weekday morning from 6am.

