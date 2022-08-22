Amanda Abbington and Katherine Parkinson to lead slate of new ITV comedies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amanda Abbington and Katherine Parkinson to lead slate of new ITV comedies

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:59 pm
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)

ITV has unveiled a slate of new comedy commissions, most of which will premiere on ITVX, featuring stars including Katherine Parkinson and Amanda Abbington.

The broadcaster’s upcoming streaming platform will replace the ITV Hub as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with industry giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

IT Crowd and Doc Martin actress Parkinson will star in Significant Other.

Katherine Parkinson interview
Katherine Parkinson (Ian West/PA)

The series, which starts filming next month, will follow two lonely neighbours who embark on a “hesitant, obstacle-filled relationship” after major life changes bring them together.

It is based on an Israeli series of the same name, was written by Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright, and will co-star Youssef Kerkour, whose credits include House Of Gucci and Home.

The six-part drama will air on ITVX next year.

Sherlock star Abbington will appear in six-part series The Family Pile, which will follow four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

Filmed in the Liverpool City Region and due to air on ITV next year, the programme will also star Clare Calbraith, Claire Keelan and Alexandra Mardell as the sisters.

Comedian Jayde Adams, who will compete in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One, will star in Bristol-based series Ruby Speaking on ITVX, inspired by her years working in a call centre.

Comic Relief 2021
Jayde Adams during Comic Relief 2021 (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Fellow Bristolian Rosie Gaunt-Mathieson will direct the series while Jon Macqueen will produce.

Count Abdulla on ITVX will follow Abdulla Khan, played by Arian Nik, a young British-Pakistani Muslim doctor experiencing an identity crisis as he finds himself stuck between his religious mother and secular, hedonistic friends.

When he is bitten by a vampire, played by Jaime Winstone, he becomes the “outsider’s outsider”.

Written by Kaamil Shah and directed by Asim Abbasi, Count Abdulla is a Fudge Park production.

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars will use AI technology to make the UK’s best new impressionists become famous celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Tom Holland, Mark Zuckerberg and Billie Eilish.

Nana Hughes, ITV’s head of comedy, said: “The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home.

“We want a huge cross-section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy. We want to take risks but most importantly we want our audiences to find shows that reflect them and make them laugh.”

