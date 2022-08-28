Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 12:49 pm
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)

TV viewers were unable to watch Arctic Monkeys’ performance at Reading festival on Saturday night after the band requested the set was not shown live.

The Sheffield group headlined the event’s main stage with a setlist including R U Mine?, I Bet You Look Good On The Dance floor and new track I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.

The BBC said fans would be able to watch them on BBC One from 11.35pm on Sunday.

A tweet from BBC Radio 1 on Saturday said: “At the artists request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.

“But you will be able to watch them tomorrow on BBC One, from 23:35.”

The tweet prompted a shocked reaction from some fans who were hoping to watch the performance live.

Arctic Monkeys are due to close the sister festival in Leeds on Sunday night.

The band – frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – announced their seventh studio, The Car, earlier this week.

The record was partly recorded in a priory in rural Suffolk and comes four years after their last record, 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

All six of Arctic Monkeys’ previous studio albums have gone to number one in the UK.

The group’s debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

This year’s Reading and Leeds festivals also feature rapper Dave and The 1975 as headliners.

The 1975, fronted by singer Matty Healy, stepped in to replace Rage Against The Machine after the US punk band pulled out over a medical issue involving their frontman, Zack de la Rocha.

