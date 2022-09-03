Ozzy Osbourne: I’d be dead if not for Sharon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ozzy Osbourne: I’d be dead if not for Sharon

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 7:35 am
Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne has said he would “be dead” if not for his wife Sharon, after their marriage led him to cut down on drinking and drug use.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 73, who recently appeared in his home city Birmingham to close the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said he is now “boring” following his most recent detox.

Osbourne spoke about his marriage in an interview with the Independent, having recently celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with the former X Factor judge.

Asked about the secret to a happy marriage, he replied: “Love, I suppose. If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
The Black Sabbath frontman, 73, recently appeared in Birmingham to close the 2022 Commonwealth Game (David Davies/PA)

He continued: “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped.

“People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof or the window.

“Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that shit.

“I’m f****** boring.”

In June the musician underwent “life-changing” surgery to help with an injury sustained during a quad bike accident in 2003 which left him with lasting damage.

Sharon, 69, thanked their fans for their “love and support” shown in the lead-up to the surgery.

Ozzy, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, also faced concerns after contracting Covid-19 in April but has since made a full recovery.

The couple met when Sharon was 18 and they were married on July 4, 1982 in Hawaii.

They have three children together: Aimee, Jack and Kelly. Singer Kelly, who duetted with her father on the UK number one single Changes in 2003, recently announced her own pregnancy.

Ozzy and Sharon have also said they will be relocating back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for more than 20 years, which will be documented in a new BBC series.

Home To Roost, a 10-episode series, is a revival of the family’s fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005 documenting their life in LA and is credited with being one of the first hit reality TV formats.

The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and the move back to the UK.

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love,” a statement from the BBC said.

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, says: “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Lewis Capaldi has sent fans into a frenzy by debuting brand-new music during his second concert at London’s O2 (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi plays brand-new music at London concert after three-year hiatus
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey explains why she did not perform at Jubilee concert
Elton John and Britney Spears miss out on number one spot to DJ Eliza…
Sir Elton John has released a song with Britney Spears (PA)
Sir Elton John: Success of Britney Spears collaboration is all about her
Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul (Depo Photos/AP)
Pop singer Gulsen charged with inciting hatred after religious schools joke
Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was ‘last of a dying breed’, says friend
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together (Yui Mok/PA)
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together
Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler (Yui Mok/PA)
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0