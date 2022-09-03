Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 11:57 am
Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)
Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)

Keeley Hawes has said “it was a joy,” to work with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen on their latest project, TV drama Stonehouse.

The 46-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and The Durrells, has been married to Succession star Macfadyen, 47, since 2004.

Speaking about working closely together in Stonehouse, Hawes told The Guardian that she and Macfadyen “just had far too nice a time”.

Succession world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen at the world premiere of Succession in London in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

The series follows the bizarre true story of British politician John Stonehouse, played by Macfadyen, who attempted to fake his own death in Florida in 1974.

Hawes, who plays Stonehouse’s first wife Barbara, added: “There’s this feeling of ‘they’re married, how’s this going to be?’

“Ultimately, he’s an actor that I would have loved to work with anyway. So yes, it was a joy.”

Bafta-winner Macfadyen, who starred alongside Hawes in BBC drama Spooks earlier in their careers, gained significant global recognition for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in hit HBO series Succession – a role he has played since 2018.

Speaking about her more imminent project, Crossfire, which is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Hawes reflected on the misconception that as female actors approach middle-age they begin to slow down.

“I thought, well, if I want to keep working, I’m going to have to be proactive about it,” she told The Guardian.

“I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I can talk to writers and do what I’m doing, but it’s still about creating work for me and other women my age, and being as diverse as possible.

“Because we still need change in the industry.”

Hawes, who also co-produced Crossfire through her own production company, revealed how “gruelling” her role in the project was.

She said: “It was the most gruelling project I’ve ever been part of.

“Just the weight of that horrible gun.

“It’s like picking up a weight in the morning and running around with it all day long, in the heat.”

In the new drama, Hawes plays Jo – a forty-something woman holidaying with her husband, their children and two other families.

While former police officer Jo is in her hotel room texting her lover, she hears gunshots from the nearby pool where her children are playing and soon finds herself working to defend the luxury Canary Islands resort, which is under siege.

Hawes stars alongside Josette Simon and Anneika Rose in the BBC One drama.

