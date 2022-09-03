Third time lucky for Pixies at End Of The Road Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third time lucky for Pixies at End Of The Road Festival

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:45 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 8:51 pm
Pixies were headlining the main stage on Saturday (Pixies/British Summer Time/PA)
Pixies were headlining the main stage on Saturday (Pixies/British Summer Time/PA)

Music fans gathered in their thousands in a quiet corner of the Dorset countryside to celebrate one of the final events in the British festival calendar this weekend.

A sell-out crowd of 15,000 were at this year’s End Of The Road Festival, with American indie-rock pioneers Pixies a notable draw, headlining the main stage on Saturday.

The influential guitar band, who formed in 1986 and are promoting their eighth studio album, had been set to top the bill in 2020 before the festival was cancelled due to Covid.

Fleet Foxes
US indie-folk rockers Fleet Foxes headlined the Woods stage on Friday (Burak Cingi/PA)

They were due to headline again in 2021 but the continuing effects of the pandemic put paid to those plans too.

Other festival highlights this year include Texas psychedelic soul trio Khruangbin and Seattle indie-folk rockers Fleet Foxes, who headlined the main stage on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The independently run festival, which is renowned for its varied musical line-up, was hosting acts from around the world, including Malian blues collective Tinariwen, Tamil-Swiss singer-songwriter Priya Ragu and Ethiopian jazz great Hailu Mergia.

The Garden stage at the End Of The Road Festival
End Of The Road Festival 2022 drew a capacity crowd (Parri Thomas/PA)

The four-day gathering, which is in its 16th year and ends on Sunday, is held at the Larmer Tree Gardens, near Blandform Forum.

It hosts four music stages, as well as a talking heads stage, but the event’s highlights are its surprise performances and one-off collaborations.

Tinariwen on the Woods stage
Mali’s Tinariwen were among acts from around the world (Burak Cingi/PA)

Among the unannounced acts performing this year were English experimental electronic rock band Beak, featuring Portishead’s Geoff Barrow.

Speaking earlier, festival co-founder Simon Taffe said he was “beyond excited” about this year’s event which he said featured artists who organisers had been asking to play since 2006.

