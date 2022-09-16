Robbie Williams becomes solo artist with most UK number one albums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams becomes solo artist with most UK number one albums

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 6:02 pm
(Murray Chalmers PR/PA)
(Murray Chalmers PR/PA)

Robbie Williams has overtaken Elvis Presley to become the solo artist with the most UK number one albums.

The former Take That singer, 48, secured his 14th chart-topping record on Friday with XXV, according to the Official Charts Company.

The compilation, which marks the 25th anniversary of his solo career, contains a selection of his greatest hits – including Angel, Let Me Entertain You and Millennium – reworked with an orchestra.

Robbie Williams celebrates his chart success (Official Charts Company/PA)

After overtaking US rock and roll star Presley, who has scored 13 UK number one albums, Williams sits behind only the Beatles, who have managed 15.

Williams said: “Thank you to everyone who’s supported the album: everyone who’s bought it, streamed it, downloaded it and reviewed it.

“I’m so pleased that it’s gone to number one, and whilst it feels strange to be receiving an award during these sombre times, I wanted to thank you all for your support and dedicate this to the fans, who I never take for granted.

“I really appreciate it, thank you so much.”

During his time in Take That, Williams secured a further four number one albums.

The overall record holder for an individual with the most UK number ones remains Sir Paul McCartney with a total of 23 across his career in The Beatles, Wings and solo.

Lewis Capaldi returned with Forget Me (Official Charts Company/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne enjoys a solo career best with Patient Number 9 at number two, while Harry Styles is at number three with Harry’s House, and Manic Street Preachers claim number four with a reissue of their 2001 record Know Your Enemy.

Fifth place went to Reading rock outfit The Amazons’ third album How Will I Know if Heaven Will Find Me?

On the singles chart, Lewis Capaldi claims his third UK number one with comeback single Forget Me – after Someone You Loved (2019) and Before You Go (2020).

He said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point, even though I did most of the work myself!

“This one goes out to all of you, the people who love me, and especially to my enemies.

“May you all perish in flames and know nothing but eternal suffering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say
The Prince of Wales speaks to music producer Naughty Boy (PA)
Naughty Boy ‘forever grateful’ for the King’s support of his music career
Katherine Jenkins (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katherine Jenkins: Music helps bring out emotions at Queen’s memorial events
John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols respond to John Lydon claims over ‘tasteless Queen cash-ins’
The SAY award ceremony will take place in Stirling for the first time in October (Rory Barnes/PA)
Scottish Album of the Year longlist revealed after record number of submissions
John Lydon of the Sex Pistols (Chris Ison/PA)
John Lydon: It’s disrespectful for Sex Pistols to benefit from the Queen’s death
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car (Alamy/PA)
Grimes recalls being wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car
Melanie C said she was sexually assaulted before the Spice Girls’ first concert (Ian West/PA)
Melanie C says she was sexually assaulted before debut Spice Girls performance
TfL has shut its nearly 40 pitches until next Tuesday (Ian Nicholson/PA)
TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks