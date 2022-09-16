Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arlo Parks cancels string of concerts to look after her mental health

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 8:24 pm
Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arlo Parks arriving at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Arlo Parks has cancelled a string of concerts, saying her mental health has “deteriorated to a debilitating place”.

The Mercury Prize and Brit Award winning musician shared a statement on social media announcing she had decided to scrap some of her US tour dates and fly home for a period of rest and recovery.

The 22-year-old will recommence her tour at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom venue on September 26.

It comes days after fellow Brit Award winner Sam Fender also cancelled a series of upcoming shows to look after his mental health after becoming “burnt out”.

2021 was a breakout year for west London-raised Parks, during which she released her critically acclaimed debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, won a string of awards and embarked on an international tour, opening for acts such as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Addressing her fans, she wrote: “I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone.

“It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am today.

“The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself.

“I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve.”

2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize
Arlo Parks after winning the 2021 Mercury Prize with her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams (Mercury Prize/PA)

Parks said she now found herself in a “very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low”.

“It’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits,” she said.

Announcing she was cancelling a clutch of upcoming shows, she added: “I don’t take decisions like this lightly but I am broken and I really need to step out, go home and take care of myself.

“I will do everything I can to make this up to you – for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase.

“I’m forever thankful to everyone who continues to show up for me, what a dream to have fans like you guys – I’ll be back – love AP.”

Parks, real name Anais Marinho, released her debut EP, titled Super Sad Generation, in April 2019.

Since then her profile has grown exponentially and 2020 saw her win the “one to watch” gong at the AIM Independent Music Awards and be named BBC Introducing’s artist of the year.

In May 2021, she won the award for best new artist at the Brit Awards and in September that year the Mercury Prize.

