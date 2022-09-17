Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 1:24 pm
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)

Louis Tomlinson has said the time around the release of his debut album was not a “daily struggle, but maybe a weekly struggle” as the record failed to secure regular radio play.

The ex-One Direction star, 30, released Walls in 2020 and it charted at number four in the UK although its singles performed less strongly.

Meanwhile, as part of his former boyband, Tomlinson has scored four number one albums and four number one singles.

Brit Awards 2016 – Show – London
Louis Tomlinson with fellow One Direction star Liam Payne at the 2016 Brit Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking to the BBC about his solo debut full-length, he said: “I won’t say it was a daily struggle, but maybe a weekly struggle.

“Obviously my experience in One Direction is the pinnacle. We got played on radio all the time but my last album didn’t. Not really.

“To be fair, there wasn’t really a song that would fit that well on radio.

“But what I find interesting is that I’m lucky enough to have the ability to tour globally, but I might not get the support I need on radio. That feels like a slight contradiction to me.”

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, will be released on November 11 and follows his recently released single Bigger Than Me.

Describing the anthemic new track, he said: “I wanted my first single to feel ambitious and to have a certain scale, hence the big chorus.”

