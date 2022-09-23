John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new pregnancy

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 10:09 am
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

John Legend has said he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have “cautious optimism” about their new pregnancy, after losing their last one.

Model Teigen, 36, suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child, who they named Jack, in September 2020, and the couple shared the news with their followers on social media.

In August she announced she was pregnant again, but said she remained “nervous” about the experience.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Legend was asked how her pregnancy was progressing.

He said: “Whenever you lose a pregnancy it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one… so your optimism is a little bit tempered by that.

“But everything has been great so far and we are really excited. The kids are excited, we are all excited and can’t wait to welcome this new baby into the world.”

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

And earlier this month, Teigen disclosed that the loss of their son Jack had been due to a lifesaving abortion rather than a miscarriage.

Legend also spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, to whom he provided vocals during their respective early careers.

He said: “My career story can’t be told without Kanye’s involvement.

“We worked together on my first album, Get Lifted, he signed me to his production company, Good Music, and we made a lot of amazing music together, so I’ll always be grateful for that.

“Our friendship definitely hit a rough patch, but my career is what it is because of our collaboration.”

