Ticket sale dates for Glastonbury 2023 announced

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale in early November, organisers have revealed.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages at 6pm on Thursday November 3 and standard tickets at 9am on Sunday November 6.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset on Wednesday June 21 and run until Sunday June 25, it was previously announced.

Potential attendees must register in advance of purchasing, in an ongoing bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed for 2023 but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

This year’s edition of Glastonbury marked its return after two years of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Williams also recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot.

He said: “Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that. I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.”