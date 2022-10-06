Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will release a double album featuring reimagined versions of his most famous film themes, from Dune to The Lion King and James Bond.

The two-hour record will feature new arrangements from modern Hollywood epics including The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Inception, No Time To Die, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Dunkirk.

The first single, The Last Samurai Suite from the 2003 film starring Ken Watanabe and Tom Cruise, is released on Friday.

The German-born, Los Angeles-based music producer recorded the new “suites” during his European concert tour of the same name in spring this year.

The album artwork for Hans Zimmer Live (Hans Zimmer/PA)

Recording took place over 10 nights and operated like a studio production, before Zimmer spent weeks mixing the album with his friend and producer Stephen Lipson.

Zimmer said: “I simply wanted to produce the best album.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context.

“For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

Along with his 20-piece Disruptive Collective band featuring a number of long-time collaborators, Zimmer also worked with the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir on the project, which is titled Hans Zimmer Live.

The result is described as “an epic musical spectacle melding atmospheric classical arrangements and electronic elements into the powerful sound of a rock band”.

Zimmer also plays multiple instruments on the album.

It comes after the BBC announced a new 60-minute documentary looking back on the composer’s four-decade career.

The documentary, titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel, promises to provide “unprecedented access” to Zimmer and will air on BBC Two on Sunday October 16 at 9pm.

Hans Zimmer Live will be available from March 3 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (right) on stage with the BBC’s Our Dementia Choir (Jacob King/PA)
Vicky McClure’s dementia choir to release debut single
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items to go under the hammer in US auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US
Poster for Aberdeen Folk Club's 60th celebrations
Aberdeen Folk Club which played host to legends Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty celebrates…
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)
Take That may begin recording ninth album early next year, says Mark Owen
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical
Khloe Kardashian has told Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online
Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.
YouTube channel launched to shine a light on vibrant Aberdeen creative scene

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
3

More from Press and Journal

Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Former Inverness Court Officer Bill Paterson receives Imperial Service Medal Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle presents the Imperial Service Medal to Bill Paterson. Inverness Justice Centre . Supplied by David Love Date; 06/10/2022
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Scapa Distillery licensing
Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Editor's Picks