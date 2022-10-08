Harry Styles claims biggest single and album of the year so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Styles has continued a successful 2022 by claiming the biggest single and album of the year so far.

His chart-topping third album, Harry’s House, came out top in the Official Charts Company’s end of Q3 list.

The record has sold 370,000 chart units since its release in May and no other release this year has sold more copies on physical formats than its 117,600 units.

Lead single As It Was secured 10 weeks atop the singles chart earlier this year, making it the longest-running number one of 2022 to date.

It is named the biggest single of the year so far after selling more than 1.3 million combined chart units in total, driven by 149.6 million streams.

The former One Direction star is enjoying a stand-out 2022, with the release of two films, Don’t Worry Darling co-starring Florence Pugh and My Policeman co-starring Emma Corrin, and his album Harry’s House securing a nomination for the coveted Mercury Prize.

He has been on the road as part of his Love On Tour series and this summer performed 15 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ed Sheeran’s fifth studio album = (Equals) is at number two with 346,000 combined UK chart units this year, while Olivia Rodrigo’s debut Sour stands at number three.

The second biggest single of the year so far is Peru by Sheeran and Fireboy DML, just ahead of We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto.