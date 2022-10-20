Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 9:14 am
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration on November 30, it has been announced.

The annual event, which celebrates and elevates black music in the UK, will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley this year.

In recent years the show has honoured trailblazing artists including Dave, Ghetts, Headie One, Central Cee, Aitch, and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.

Mobo Awards 2021
The inaugural Mobo Awards took place in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms, and the trophies are now considered one of the highest accolades in UK music.

Mobo founder Kanya King praised the “incredible journey” that the event has been on since its inception.

“It’s a proud moment to see Mobo Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.

“Twenty-five years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first Mobo Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms, and what an incredible journey it has been.

Mobo founder Kanya King praised the ‘incredible journey’ the awards show has been on in the 25 years since its inception (Jonathan Williams/PA)

“Mobo continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole.

“Via our Mobolise career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done.

“Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want Mobo to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer.

“Here’s to the next 25 years!”

More details of broadcasting, nominees, performers and hosts will be announced in due course, with tickets for the event going on sale on Friday October 21 at 9am.

