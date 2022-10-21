Stormzy says recording process for new album was ‘wholesome fun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy says recording process for new album was ‘wholesome fun’

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:04 am
Stormzy and Geena Davis during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Stormzy and Geena Davis during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stormzy has described the recording of his new album as “wholesome fun” and said there was no “partying with girls and booze”.

The British grime star, 29, recently announced that his highly anticipated third studio album, This Is What I Mean, will be released next month.

Much of the recording took place Osea Island in Essex and the musician, real name Michael Omari, recalled the atmosphere while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

Graham Norton Show – London
Stormzy performs on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “Once you are there you are stuck there, which was a beautiful and spiritual thing to experience. We had a lot of fun, but very wholesome fun.

“Everyone thinks when rappers are in studio they are partying with girls and booze, but we played football, had bike rides and played Monopoly.

“We had a great time. It was really beautiful.”

Asked if being on the island gave him time to reflect on his success, he said: “I did a lot of self-reflection then and during the pandemic – the last three years has been a time of growth for me, which is reflected in the music.

“When you have success your age is locked in a bit and you are protected by teams of people and there is no room for growth.

“I actually had an epiphany that I didn’t want to be a 29-year-old man-child, I want to be a real man.”

 

Talking about headlining Glastonbury Festival and asked how he came to wear a Union Jack stab-proof vest designed by Banksy, he said: “It felt like it was bestowed upon me. He found me – it was insane.

“After the festival I had the vest and I was scared to have it at home, so it’s now in a museum.”

Asked if he met Banksy, he replied: “I swear to you he or she was never there.”

The new album comes three years after his last, Heavy Is The Head, and follows the release of the hit single Mel Made Me Do It last month.

That song came with an accompanying 10-minute, cameo-packed music video featuring Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt and Jose Mourinho.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Kalush Orchestra unite with The Rasmus for new Ukrainian-folk inspired track (Maksym Fesenko/PA)
Kalush Orchestra unite with The Rasmus for new Ukrainian-folk inspired track
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift gives glimpse at personal life on electronica-tinged Midnights
See André Rieu perform live in 2023
See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 Andre Rieu concert breaks departing…
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV (Michael Leckie/BBC/PA)
Jools Holland receives Jazz FM Impact Award recognising 30 years of music TV
Neville Staple of The Specials will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Photo supplied by James H Soars Media Services.
The Specials legend Neville Staple celebrates enduring legacy of Ghost Town in Aberdeen gig
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (PA/Hannah McKay)
Ed Sheeran reveals he began writing Bond theme before Billie Eilish replaced him
The Mobo Awards will return to London for a special 25th anniversary celebration (Jonathan Williams/PA)
Mobo Awards to return to London for special 25th anniversary celebration
Cardi B exits federal court (AP)
Cardi B battles with lawyer in mixtape artwork case
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding reveals release date for her fifth studio album
Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account

Editor's Picks

Most Commented