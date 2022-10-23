Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 11:02 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 11:58 pm
Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has been posthumously honoured with the legacy prize at the Rated Awards, which celebrate UK rap and grime.

The DJ, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and died on February 20 at the age of 31, was acknowledged for being an “unprecedented force” in British rap and and “pioneer” in the music industry.

His mother Brenda and sister Tanisha were presented with the award during the ceremony held in central London on Sunday, which was hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga.

Posty, Brenda Edwards, Tanisha Artman and Rashid Kasirye paid tribute to Jamal Edwards (Nee/Rated Awards/PA)

The founder and chief executive officer of media outlet GRM Daily Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan and Link Up TV founder Rashid Kasirye paid tribute to Edwards and how he “revolutionised how content is consumed online” while announcing the award on stage.

A video created by the late music entrepreneur’s team at SBTV was also shown to celebrate his life and legacy.

Elsewhere, rapper Dave had a successful night as he scooped four awards including the prestigious album of the year gong for his second record We’re All Alone In This Together as well as male artist of the year.

His hit collaboration with Stormzy on Clash also won big as it took home both track of the year and video of the year.

Little Simz continues to dominate as she was awarded female artist of the year (Nee/Rated Awards/PA)

Following on from her Mercury Prize win earlier this week, Little Simz continued to dominate as she was awarded female artist of the year.

West London rapper Central Cee won mixtape of the year for his chart-topping mixtape 23 and hip hop duo A1 x J1 secured the breakthrough of the year title.

Meanwhile BBC 1 Xtra’s Kenny Allstar won radio DJ of the year for a second time.

Personality of the year was awarded to rapper and YouTuber KSI and British-Ghanaian record producer Jae5 took home the producer of the year award.

The artists were honoured at a prize ceremony which included performances from Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll and Dreya Mac, who teamed up for a remix of the track Baddie featuring FelixThe1st.

Knucks and SL also performed their song Nice & Good while ArrDee delivered a mash-up including his song Flowers.

The Rated Awards 2022 will be broadcast exclusively on E4 on Tuesday October 25 at 10pm.

