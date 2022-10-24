Johnny Depp to tour UK with rock band Hollywood Vampires next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Johnny Depp to tour UK with rock band Hollywood Vampires next summer

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 10:03 am
Hollywood Vampires (Ross Halfin/earMUSIC/PA)
Hollywood Vampires (Ross Halfin/earMUSIC/PA)

Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer, it has been announced.

The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

After a couple of years of delays, the band along with guitarist Tommy Henriksen will return to play shows across the UK in July 2023.

Johnny Depp in London
Actor Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall, London, appearing alongside Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

This comes after Hollywood star Depp has gone back to the music world following his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

As jurors deliberated in his US defamation case, who ultimately found in Depp’s favour, the actor performed in UK shows with rock veteran Jeff Beck.

The pair later announced a joint album, titled 18, which featured two original compositions alongside a number of classic rock covers.

With the Hollywood Vampires, the group traditionally plays songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” as well as their own original material from their 2015 self-titled debut album and their 2019 release Rise.

Speaking about the new tour, Cooper said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys.

“We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again!

“We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.

“The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then…remember, leave the garlic at home!”

The UK tour will kick off in Scarborough on July 5, with stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on July 12.

This will follow after a string of tour dates across Europe including Germany, France and Switzerland.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28 2022 at 10am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian calls for end to ‘hateful rhetoric’ towards Jewish community
Bob Geldof backed climate activists’ protest tactics (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bob Geldof backs climate activists who threw soup over Van Gogh painting
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
Czech conductor Libor Pesek has died, aged 89 (Michal Dolezal/CTK/AP)
Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pesek dies aged 89
Rory, Robin, and Alannah from the Pure Radio Scotland Robin Galloway Breakfast show
Tune in and get turned on to Pure Radio
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children (Steven Paston/PA)
Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my…
Sir Rod Stewart is set to go on tour (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart to dedicate anti-war song to Ukraine during upcoming tour
Jamal Edwards, the late founder and CEO of youth broadcasting channel SBTV (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work
Lady Leshurr (PA)
Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident
Drake and 21 Savage (Ian West/PA and Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented