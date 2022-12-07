Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 4:08 am
Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Shania Twain showed off a bold throwback look as she appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The singer donned an eye-catching leopard print outfit ahead of the ceremony, reminiscent of the music video from her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain, 57, is this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at Tuesday’s ceremony.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Shania Twain arrives at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arriving for the ceremony she donned a black and leopard-print custom Rodarte gown with a sheer panel across her stomach.

The ensemble also included a hood, similar to that of the video, in which she wore a sweeping one-piece, with long flared trousers and carried a matching leopard-print case.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

2022 People’s Choice Awards
Ryan Reynolds was presented with the People’s Icon award for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

As well as Twain, Ryan Reynolds and Lizzo are also the recipients of special honours, which were previously announced.

Reynolds has been recognised with the People’s Icon for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony.

The actor, known for his Deadpool films and new Welsh-based documentary Welcome To Wrexham, was praised for his “unique ability to create joy” following the announcement.

Lizzo was given the People’s Champion Award and later won Song Of The Year for her hit About Damn Time.

Elsewhere at Tuesday’s ceremony, Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, was named as best drama movie of 2022.

Kim Kardashian and her famous family picked up best reality show of 2022, with their eponymous programme The Kardashians.

The ceremony was being broadcast on US network NBC from 2am UK time.

