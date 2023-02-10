Rihanna’s most headline-grabbing looks ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rihanna’s most headline-grabbing looks ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 11:35 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 12:29 pm
Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show (Ian West/PA)

Anticipation is rising for Rihanna’s upcoming performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer will be taking on the 13-minute slot on Sunday, marking her first major live performance in seven years – and the first since the birth of her son with Asap Rocky in 2022.

At the Apple Music pre-game press conference on Thursday, Rihanna said: “When you become a mum, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world.

“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.

“So as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

Rihanna speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference
(Anthony Behar/PA)

“And it’s important for me to do this, this year it’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

For the press conference, the 34-year-old chose to wear a crocodile print dress paired with a shearling moto jacket and strappy high heels by Alaia.

Rihanna will undoubtedly wear some fashion-forward and extravagant outfits for her performance.

These are some of the looks that have helped solidify her status as a trend-setter.

At the CFDA Awards

Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Awards
(Alamy/PA)

This outfit has gone down in fashion history as one of the original ‘naked’ dresses, sparking a trend that is still going strong today.

At the 2014 CFDA Awards, Rihanna accepted the Fashion Icon Award in a sheer Adam Selman dress studded with Swarovski crystals.

She paired it with a matching headscarf, gloves and a fur stole – a mix of cutting-edge and old Hollywood glamour.

At the Met Gala 2015

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala
(Alamy/PA)

Plenty of Rihanna’s most memorable fashion moments have come at the Met Gala, where the Barbadian superstar is never afraid to commit to the dress code.

The theme for the 2015 event was China: Through the Looking Glass, and Rihanna chose Chinese designer Guo Pei to create her elaborate yellow look, which took two years to make.

At the Grammys

Rihanna at the Grammys 2017
(Alamy/PA)

Rihanna regularly draws attention on the Grammys red carpet, and in 2017 she did so in a dramatic Armani Prive outfit, made up of a sparkling tangerine crop top and a voluminous black skirt.

At the Met Gala 2017

Met Gala 2017
(Alamy/PA)

The 2017 Met Gala was dedicated to experimental designer Rei Kawakubo and the fashion house Comme des Garcons, and while many attendees shied away from making too much of an impact, the same couldn’t be said of Rihanna.

She committed to the theme in a full Comme des Garcons look that could be described as an avant-garde flower bomb.

At the Cannes Film Festival

Rihanna at Cannes FIlm Festival 2017
(Alamy/PA)

While Rihanna isn’t afraid to take risks with her fashion, she also knows how to style a classic look.

This bridal-inspired white strapless gown worn to the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, which was timeless and elegant, offered a modern touch with small sunglasses.

At the Met Gala 2018

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala
(Alamy/PA)

The 2018 Met Gala explored the relationship between Catholicism and style, and Rihanna made a statement dressed as a high fashion pope.

The heavily bejewelled look by Maison Margiela featured a minidress, a heavy-looking coat and a pontiff-inspired hat.

At the premiere of Ocean’s 8

Rihanna at the premiere of Ocean's 8 2018
(Alamy/PA)

After taking on the role of Nine Ball in Ocean’s 8, Rihanna made sure to give fans a fashion extravaganza for the promotional tour.

For the London premiere of the movie, she wore a liquid gold dress by Poiret with an asymmetric hemline and off-the-shoulder silhouette.

At the Diamond Ball

Rihanna at the Diamond Ball 2019
(Alamy/PA)

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball is a star-studded event supporting her charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

She wore Givenchy couture for the 2019 ball – a black velvet turtleneck gown, elevated with a structural white cage skirt.

At the Met Gala 2021

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2021
(Alamy/PA)

Rihanna knows how to make a political statement with her fashion.

For the 2021 Met Gala, she wore an oversized black Balenciaga coat and beanie.

She said it was a powerful and feminine interpretation of the hoodie, saying on the red carpet that “is the thing that we are usually incriminated by as black people”.

Pregnancy fashion

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023
(Alamy/PA)

Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion was regarded by many as ground-breaking.

She shunned maternity style norms, instead wearing experimental and revealing outfits as her bump grew.

For the Off-White fashion show in early 2022, she wore a skin-tight peach leather minidress, with a matching shearling coat over the top.

