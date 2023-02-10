US singer Shania Twain scores third UK number one with ‘happy’ album Queen Of Me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US singer Shania Twain scores third UK number one with ‘happy’ album Queen Of Me

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 6:03 pm
Shania Twain (Official Charts Company/PA)
Shania Twain (Official Charts Company/PA)

Country pop superstar Shania Twain has landed her third UK number one album, according to the Official Charts Company.

The five-time Grammy award winner, 57, claimed the top spot with her sixth studio album Queen Of Me, following a close race with singer-songwriter Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues, including her recent number one single Escapism – which was the most-purchased record in independent record shops this week.

Although Twain’s album topped the official vinyl albums chart, there were fewer than 2,500 chart units between the top two spots, the Official Charts Company said.

Canadian singer-songwriter Twain said: “I’m very happy. Thank you very much to all of my fans for still being here for me. For still being the ones. I hope you love the album and that it cheers you up; that’s the idea. It’s my happy album. I look forward to seeing you all out on tour. Thank you.”

Her chart success comes after her 1998 album Come On Over, which included hits That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, landed the top spot along with her 2017 album Now.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammys (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles’ album Harry’s House moved up to number six in the UK charts after he won album of the year at the Grammy’s and Beyonce’s album Renaissance also shot up 60 places to number 12 after announcing her first world tour in seven years, the Official Charts Company said.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based band Young Fathers, who previously won the prestigious Mercury Prize and made history becoming the first act to win the Scottish Album of The Year (SAY) Award twice, celebrated a career-best with their fourth studio album Heavy Heavy reaching the seventh spot in what is their first top 10 success.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus dominated the UK singles chart for the fourth consecutive week with her hit track Flowers – with more than 9.3 million UK streams, extending her lead as the longest-running chart-topper of 2023 so far.

